One more state, and we will be a national party: Arvind Kejriwal after AAP gets state party status in Goa

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal - File Photo

Buoyed by the state party status given to AAP in Goa, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Part convenor Arvind Kejriwal exuded confidence that his “Broom” party will soon become a “national” party. The Election Commission of India (ECI) declared AAP a state party in Goa, after reviewing its performance in the February Assembly polls.

The remarks also come ahead of the AAP scheduled to take on the BJP and the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Both states have traditionally seen a bipolar contest, and with AAP entering the fray, Kejriwal's mtoive is loud and clear -- to emerge as a national alternative to the Congress.