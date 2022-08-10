Justice UU Lalit appointed as next Chief Justice of India

Justice UU Lalit (L) and Justice NV Ramana. (File photo)

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit has been appointed as the 49th Chief Justice of India after President Droupadi Murmu signed his warrant of appointment on Wednesday.

He will assume charge on August 27 after incumbent NV Ramana demits office the day before.

CJI NV Ramana has congratulated Justice Uday Umesh Lalit on being appointed as his successor. Justice Lalit will have a brief tenure of less than three months. He will turn 65 on November 8 when he demits office.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief Justice of India with effect from 27 August, 2022," a law ministry notification said.

Who is Justice UU Lalit?

Justice UU Lalit hails from Maharashtra. He was a senior advocate in the Supreme Court before he was elevated as its judge. He was a criminal lawyer. His father was also a senior advocate and Delhi High Court judge.

In 2019, Justice UU Lalit recused from the Ayodhya case as he had appeared for ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh in a case linked to the Babri Demolition.

Justice Lalit also voted in favour of declaring the Triple Talaq practice unconstitutional.

