JMM, Congress MLAs reach Hyderabad resort after Champai Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM, floor test on Feb 5

Alongside Champai Soren, Congress' Alamgir Alam and RJD's Satyanand Bhokta also took the oath as a minister in the Jharkhand cabinet.

JMM and Congress MLAs have arrived at a private resort in Hyderabad, Telangana. He comes after JMM leader Champai Soren took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on Friday. He will have to prove his majority in a floor test to be held on February 5.

Alongside Soren, Congress' Alamgir Alam and RJD's Satyanand Bhokta also took the oath as a minister in the Jharkhand cabinet. After the swearing-in, several legislators left for Hyderabad ahead of the floor test in the assembly. This is an effort by the alliance to protect its flock. In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has 29, its ally the Congress has 17 seats while the RJD and the CPI (ML) have 1 seat each. With the support of 43 MLAs, the INDIA bloc has the numbers to sail through a floor test.

On the opposition bench, the Bharatiya Janata Party has 26 seats, AJSU 3 while Independents and others have 3 MLAs. 1 seat in the assembly is vacant. On Thursday, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited Champai Soren to Raj Bhavan to form the government in the state. Champai Soren, a loyalist of JMM leader Hemant Soren, has been mandated to demonstrate his majority in a floor test, which will be held within the next 10 days.

Champai Soren, along with 43 legislators had met Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, staking a claim to form the government in the state. Champai Soren, the state transport minister, is a seven-time MLA, and he represents the Seraikella constituency in Jharkhand. Before joining the JMM, he was an independent MLA.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, JMM Chief Soren met Governor Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhawan and handed over his resignation after over six hours of questioning by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged land scam case. Meanwhile, Soren was arrested on Wednesday night by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) after six hours of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the alleged land scam.