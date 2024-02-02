JMM, Congress MLAs reach Hyderabad resort after Champai Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM, floor test on Feb 5

Twitter
Headlines

Virat Kohli to miss third India vs England Test? Report says star batter is....

Manoj Bajpayee's Joram to be available on OTT, but there is a catch

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance's shares climb to all-time high, Rs 41860 crore added in one day, market cap nears...

IND vs ENG: Sachin Tendulkar’s epic reaction to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s ton in 2nd Test wins hearts online

Hero Heroine: Filming of Divyah Khosla Kumar's bilingual film commences in Hyderabad, makers release new poster

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli to miss third India vs England Test? Report says star batter is....

Manoj Bajpayee's Joram to be available on OTT, but there is a catch

IND vs ENG: Sachin Tendulkar’s epic reaction to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s ton in 2nd Test wins hearts online

14 most-followed Indian celebs on Instagram

Health benefits of eating walnuts in morning

Most runs by Indian batters on Day 1 of Test match

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Manoj Bajpayee's Joram to be available on OTT, but there is a catch

Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams Kiran Rao's comment on Kabir Singh promoting misogyny: 'Aamir Khan almost attempts rape in...'

Hero Heroine: Filming of Divyah Khosla Kumar's bilingual film commences in Hyderabad, makers release new poster

HomeIndia

India

JMM, Congress MLAs reach Hyderabad resort after Champai Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM, floor test on Feb 5

Alongside Champai Soren, Congress' Alamgir Alam and RJD's Satyanand Bhokta also took the oath as a minister in the Jharkhand cabinet.

article-main

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 06:47 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

JMM and Congress MLAs have arrived at a private resort in Hyderabad, Telangana. He comes after JMM leader Champai Soren took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on Friday. He will have to prove his majority in a floor test to be held on February 5.

Alongside Soren, Congress' Alamgir Alam and RJD's Satyanand Bhokta also took the oath as a minister in the Jharkhand cabinet. After the swearing-in, several legislators left for Hyderabad ahead of the floor test in the assembly. This is an effort by the alliance to protect its flock. In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has 29, its ally the Congress has 17 seats while the RJD and the CPI (ML) have 1 seat each. With the support of 43 MLAs, the INDIA bloc has the numbers to sail through a floor test.

On the opposition bench, the Bharatiya Janata Party has 26 seats, AJSU 3 while Independents and others have 3 MLAs. 1 seat in the assembly is vacant. On Thursday, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited Champai Soren to Raj Bhavan to form the government in the state. Champai Soren, a loyalist of JMM leader Hemant Soren, has been mandated to demonstrate his majority in a floor test, which will be held within the next 10 days.

READ | Ram Temple in Ayodhya gets whopping donation since consecration ceremony, 25 lakh devotees offer...

Champai Soren, along with 43 legislators had met Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, staking a claim to form the government in the state. Champai Soren, the state transport minister, is a seven-time MLA, and he represents the Seraikella constituency in Jharkhand. Before joining the JMM, he was an independent MLA.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, JMM Chief Soren met Governor Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhawan and handed over his resignation after over six hours of questioning by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged land scam case. Meanwhile, Soren was arrested on Wednesday night by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) after six hours of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the alleged land scam.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who leads Rs 50132 crore govt company, she's first female to...

Meet IIM graduate, sold Rs 2223 crore firm to company that lost Rs 180806 crore valuation, he is…

Ram Temple in Ayodhya gets whopping donation since consecration ceremony, 25 lakh devotees offer...

Watch: Angry devotees file police complaint against Dhanush as he shoots his next in Tirupati, causes huge traffic jams

Salman Khan roasts Himesh Reshammiya for this reason in viral throwback video: 'Kitne Anu Malik ke...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE