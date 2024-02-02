Ram Temple in Ayodhya gets whopping donation since consecration ceremony, 25 lakh devotees offer...

A team of 14 people, which includes 11 bank employees and three from the temple trust, counts the offerings in four donation boxes.

Ram Temple in Ayodhya has received a whopping donation worth over Rs 11 crore in the past 11 days since the consecration ceremony on January 22. Around 25 lakh devotees visited the temple during the same time and the amount of offerings and donations has crossed Rs 11 crore. According to Prakash Gupta, office in charge of the temple trust, about Rs 8 crore were deposited in the donation boxes, while the amount received through cheque and online is around Rs 3.50 crore. Gupta said that from depositing the donation amount to counting it, everything is done under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.

He said that in the temple's sanctum sanctorum, where the deity is seated, four big size donation boxes have been kept near the 'darshan path' in front of the sanctum sanctorum, in which the devotees donate the amount. Besides, people also donate at 10 computerised counters. He said that the temple trust employees are appointed at the donation counter and they submit the account of the donation amount received in the trust office after the counter is closed in the evening. A team of 14 people, which includes 11 bank employees and three from the temple trust, counts the offerings in four donation boxes.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Meet man, set to manage Anand Mahindra's Rs 199000 crore company's finances, he is...