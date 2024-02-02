Twitter
Ram Temple in Ayodhya gets whopping donation since consecration ceremony, 25 lakh devotees offer...

Manoj Bajpayee's Joram to be available on OTT, but there is a catch

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance's shares climb to all-time high, Rs 41860 crore added in one day, market cap nears...

IND vs ENG: Sachin Tendulkar’s epic reaction to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s ton in 2nd Test wins hearts online

Hero Heroine: Filming of Divyah Khosla Kumar's bilingual film commences in Hyderabad, makers release new poster

Manoj Bajpayee's Joram to be available on OTT, but there is a catch

IND vs ENG: Sachin Tendulkar’s epic reaction to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s ton in 2nd Test wins hearts online

Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams Kiran Rao's comment on Kabir Singh promoting misogyny: 'Aamir Khan almost attempts rape in...'

Health benefits of eating walnuts in morning

Most runs by Indian batters on Day 1 of Test match

Home remedies for sore throat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Manoj Bajpayee's Joram to be available on OTT, but there is a catch

Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams Kiran Rao's comment on Kabir Singh promoting misogyny: 'Aamir Khan almost attempts rape in...'

Hero Heroine: Filming of Divyah Khosla Kumar's bilingual film commences in Hyderabad, makers release new poster

Ram Temple in Ayodhya gets whopping donation since consecration ceremony, 25 lakh devotees offer...

A team of 14 people, which includes 11 bank employees and three from the temple trust, counts the offerings in four donation boxes.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 05:56 PM IST

Edited by

Ram Temple in Ayodhya has received a whopping donation worth over Rs 11 crore in the past 11 days since the consecration ceremony on January 22. Around 25 lakh devotees visited the temple during the same time and the amount of offerings and donations has crossed Rs 11 crore. According to Prakash Gupta, office in charge of the temple trust, about Rs 8 crore were deposited in the donation boxes, while the amount received through cheque and online is around Rs 3.50 crore. Gupta said that from depositing the donation amount to counting it, everything is done under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.

He said that in the temple's sanctum sanctorum, where the deity is seated, four big size donation boxes have been kept near the 'darshan path' in front of the sanctum sanctorum, in which the devotees donate the amount. Besides, people also donate at 10 computerised counters. He said that the temple trust employees are appointed at the donation counter and they submit the account of the donation amount received in the trust office after the counter is closed in the evening. A team of 14 people, which includes 11 bank employees and three from the temple trust, counts the offerings in four donation boxes.

(With inputs from PTI)

