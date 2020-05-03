J&K Police pays tribute to SI Qazi martyred in Handwara encounter

The Jammu and Kashmir police has paid a tribute to its cop Sub Inspector Sageer Ahmad Pathan, also known as Qazi, who was martyred on Saturday in an operation at Chanjmulla Handwara along with CO 21 RR Col Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood and two soldiers of the same unit.

"Qazi attained martyrdom protecting integrity and sovereignty of our nation and safeguarding the interests of people till last breath," the J&K police said in a statement.

The cop had himself volunteered for working in Police SOG, an elite counter-terrorism force of the J&K police. During his posting in SOG, Qazi led various successful anti-terror operations.

He was granted three out of turn promotions in recognition of his immense contribution and he rose from the rank of a constable to Sub-Inspector over the years.

Qazi was honoured with various medals, including Sheri-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry in 2009, Police Medal for Gallantry by President of India in 2011, DGP J&K Commendation Medal, and Northern Command Commendation.

On Saturday, when inputs were received about the presence of terrorists in village Chanjmulla, Handwara, he led the SOG team under the command of District SP Handwara along with CO 21 RR and launched the operation. He was part of the original team which went in to evacuate the civilian inmates in the target house who were taken hostage by the hiding terrorists.

The team could safely rescue the inmates but came under heavy fire from the terrorists during the evacuation process and attained martyrdom.

The other parties of police and special forces continued the operation through the night under the supervision of Brig Rathore, DIG Police, NKR Suleman Choudhary and District SP Sundeep Chakravarti.

On conclusion of the operation, the target house was searched early this morning and dead bodies of two terrorists eliminated in the encounter were recovered along with arms and ammunition. One of the slain terrorists is identified as Haider, a Pakistani National working in Lashkar-e-Taiba in Kashmir for the past couple of years while the identity of the other terrorist is being ascertained.

The martyr is survived by three daughters, a son and aged parents.