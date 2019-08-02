J&K Governor meets political leaders of Kashmir, asks them not believe 'exaggerated rumours'

On Friday, in a late-night presser Principal Secretary to Govt’s Home Ministry Shaleen Kabra told the media that the advisory was issued after credible inputs and that it was a preventive step.

He said the advisory shouldn’t be interpreted as a threat to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He went on to point out that people from outside are easy targets. He reiterated that that there was no need to panic or stock up on rations and that there was no curfew.

Meanwhile, Satya Pal Malik met at short notice a delegation of political leaders including Mehbooba Mufti, Shah Faesal, Sajjad Lone and Imran Ansari. They had sought to meet the Governor who immediately gave them time.

The delegation expressed concerns about the panic situation in the Kashmir valley created by the developments during the day including the advisory issued by the government asking Amarnath Yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible.

Governor Malik informed the delegation that there were serious and credible inputs which were available to the security agencies regarding terrorist attacks on the Amarnath Yatra. There was a Press Conference today afternoon by the Corps Commander of the Army and the DGP in which details of the weapons and ammunition recovered was given. Details of the seriousness of the threats that are there were also given. They also mentioned that the security forces were going to tackle these threats head on and will not allow them to succeed.

It is in this context that the government had issued an advisory asking Yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible.

Unnecessary panic is being created by linking this to all kinds of other issues. A pure security measure is being mixed up with issues with which it has no connection. That is the cause of the panic. This has been clarified in the evening by the Home Secretary and the Divisional Commissioner.

The Governor requested the political leaders to ask their supporters not to mix up matters, to maintain calm and not believe exaggerated rumours being circulated all around. The Governor himself had clarified matters on 35A yesterday in Baramulla and the day before in Srinagar.

.@MehboobaMufti speaks to media after meeting J&K Governor. She says that the Governor has promised them that nothing is going to happen and he will speak to Delhi, tonight. “He will also give a clarity to people of the valley tomorrow,” says the former J&K CM. pic.twitter.com/UEzGqEAulF — Ieshan Wani (@Ieshan_W) August 2, 2019

The advisory came after sniper guns and a Pakistani-made claymore mine was found on the pilgrimage route. In its advisory, the state government immediately asked pilgrims to return.

This is the first time a Claymore Mine has been discovered in Kashmir and intel agency sources suggest that Pakistani-based terrorists were plotting a mass execution.

The discovery of the mine has understandably got the security agencies in a tizzy whose job to find the mine before it could cause casualties must be commended. The mine was found near Sheshnaag.

The mine bears marks to suggest it was made by the Pakistan Ordnance Factories. The mine appeared to have been hidden some time ago.

I have so many questions & not a single answer. I’ve met people today who occupy important positions to do with J&K, not one of them was able to tell me anything and I’ve been CM for 6 years. Imagine the plight of your everyday Kashmiri who doesn’t know what to believe. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 2, 2019

While Maoists have used a similar device, this is the first time it makes an appearance in Kashmir. A similar mine was used in 2014 along the LoC.

The development comes at a time when US President Donald Trump expressed a desire to 'mediate in Kashmir', an offer India has rebuffed time and again, letting the world know that there was no scope of third-party mediation.

Pilgrims who were on Amarnath pilgrimage on Friday expressed their disappointment over the government advisory asking them to curtail their trip but agreed that the step may have been taken because of security concerns.Sonu Verma, one of the pilgrims, told ANI: "We have heard the announcement on the news. No official announcement has been done at the base camp. This is a matter of grave sadness that we living in our country but we cannot go on our Yatra."

"However, we also don't want to go without security. The government has taken the decision for the best," he added.Yashwant Sharma, another pilgrim, said: "We have been waiting here for the past four days. We will make the move as soon as the government announces about our safety.""We came here with the hope to go on darshan. However, how can we go if the government feels there is a security threat," he added.

Meanwhile, mainstream politicians in Kashmir said that the order had created chaos and confusion. Mufti said she has never seen such panic in the Valley.

"The Government advisory that was issued today has created chaos and confusion among people... Due to recent developments here, there is an atmosphere of fear. I have never seen such panic. One one side, Governor Sahib says that the situation is normal. On the other side, deployment of additional forces is being done," Mufti told media.She added, "The Prime Minister talks of winning the hearts of people of Jammu and Kashmir. Then, why are such rumours doing the rounds? The Amarnath Yatris and tourists are being sent back. But, you are not thinking where the Kashmiris, people of Jammu and Ladakh will go?"

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President of Jammu and Kashmir Ravinder Raina said that the Amarnath Yatra will continue till August 15 as per the schedule."Strong security measures have already been taken up and there is no atmosphere of fear. The Amarnath Yatra will continue till August 15 as per the schedule. All yatris can visit the holy shrine, but advisory issued by the home department should be followed," Raina told ANI.He added, "Our brave jawans of Indian Army, Jammu Kashmir Police forces and paramilitary forces have foiled an attempt of Pakistani terrorists to target the civilians, tourists and Amarnath Yatris in the Kashmir valley. Our jawans have also recovered a Pakistani-made sniper rifle, arms and ammunition."

The Jammu and Kashmir policy planning group of the Congress party on Friday expressed concern over "reports" emerging from Union Home Ministry and state government of Jammu and Kashmir which was creating an atmosphere of "panic and apprehension" and asked the Centre not to take any decision that would precipitate a deep crisis in the state."There was a deep concern expressed at the continuous reports emanating from both the Home Ministry and state government of Jammu and Kashmir which were creating an atmosphere of panic and apprehension about the intentions of the government of India.

"The Kashmir group urged the government of India not to take any decision which would precipitate a deep crisis," senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is also a former chief minister of the state, said briefing the media after the meeting of the group here."The massive build-up of security forces, the curtailment of Shri Amarnath Yatra and also the unprecedented advisories being issued to the tourist, yatris and other civilians are all creating an atmosphere of heightened insecurity and fear."The group also discussed the widespread fear of apprehension in the minds of people across the state of Jammu and Kashmir about Government of India's intentions of abolishing Article 35A and Article 370," he added.