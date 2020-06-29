Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020: JAC to declare results in first week of July at jac.nic.in

Once declared, Jharkhand Board Class 10th and Class 12th students can check their result at any of the given websites: jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020 is likely to be declared in the first week of July, media reports said on Monday. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the results of class 10, 12 results its official website jac.nic.in.

Last month, the board said that the evaluation process of class 12 exam will be over by the first week of July and the result will be declared after that. The evaluation process for class 10 was completed in mid-June.

Around 6.2 lakh students had appeared for the board exams this year. The class 10 exams were held from February 11 till February 28. The results are usually announced in May. The process was, however, delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Students who fail to clear the exams or are unsatisfied with the marks can appear for Jharkhand Board Compartmental/Improvement exam. Application forms for Compartmental/Improvement Exam will be available after the results are declared.