‘Jawaharlal Nehru not a freedom fighter but Savarkar is’: How national flag ad in Karnataka triggered row

An advertisement ahead of Independence Day 2022 celebrations in Karnataka triggered a massive row between Congress and the BJP.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 06:31 AM IST

Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru (File photo)

The Congress and the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) remained embroiled in a vicious war of words over a controversial advertisement published by the Karnataka government for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.

Congress, which is the opposition party in Karnataka, decided to slam the advertisement run in the newspaper which decided to honor the freedom fighters ahead of the Independence Day 2022 celebrations in the country.

The main reason why Congress remained disgruntled over the advertisement is due to the omission of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru from the freedom fighters, while Vinayak Savarkar of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was included in it, mentioned as Revolutionary Savarkar.

 

 

Now, Congress and BJP are clashing over the fact that Jawaharlal Nehru was not included in the advertisement, while the saffron party said that Nehru as well as Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah responsible for the partition of the two countries.

The ruling BJP in Karnataka admitted that they chose not to include Nehru’s photo in the advertisement. BJP spokesperson Ravi Kumar said, “Because of Nehru India is divided into India and Pakistan. That is why his photo was omitted in the newspaper.”

Kumar further said that Sardar Vallabhai Patel was included in the newspaper advertisement because he “struggled for our freedom.” He added, “Because of Nehru India is divided into India and Pakistan. That is why his photo was omitted in the newspaper.”

Meanwhile, Congress chief DK Shivakumar slammed the move by the state government, and said, “It is a shame on India's democracy and freedom. India is celebrating 75 years of Independence. The Prime Minister should sack Basavaraj Bommai and we are seeking an apology.”

Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to slam the BJP, “Nehru will survive such pettiness. CM Karnataka desperate to save his job knows what he has done is an insult to his father SR Bommai & his father's 1st political guru MN Roy -- both great Nehru admirers, the latter being a friend as well. Pathetic this is.”

(With inputs from agencies)

