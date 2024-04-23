Jammu and Kashmir: Govt employee shot dead by terrorists in Rajouri

Mohammad Raziq was shot after leaving a mosque in his village of Kunda Top, located under the Thanamandi police station area

A tragic incident unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Monday, as a 40-year-old man fell victim to a targeted attack. Mohammad Raziq was shot after leaving a mosque in his village of Kunda Top, located under the Thanamandi police station area.

Raziq was rushed to a hospital but, tragically, succumbed to his injuries. This targeted attack echoes a painful history for the family, as Raziq's father, Mohammad Akbar, was also killed by terrorists two decades ago, according to News18.

The victim’s brother serves in the Territorial Army. The attack, the third in two weeks, occurred in the Shadra Sharif area amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Security forces swiftly responded, cordoning off the area and launching a search operation.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti extended her condolences to the grieving family as well.

Meanwhile, the Congress criticised the government's handling of terrorism in the region.

Another attack occurred a few days back where a migrant worker from Bihar was fatally shot in Anantnag.

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by a Telegram channel affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba. The group labelled the killing as a political statement, coinciding with the election period.

The victim of this attack, Raja Shah, was the son of a resident of Bihar, and he succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds.