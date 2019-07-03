Jaipur: 7-year-old abducted and raped, massive tension in the area

Police has ruled out any communal angle in the incident.

A seven-year-old was abducted and raped by an unidentified person on Monday in Jaipur's Shastri Nagar. After raping her several times, the accused left her in a wounded state near a nullah in Amanishah.

The family members of the survivor rushed her immediately to the nearby Kavantiya Hospital from where the survivor was further referred to JK Lawn Hospital. However, this incident incited tensions in the area. A large number of people gathered at the Kavantiya Hospital and staged violent protests against the inhuman act. While the police reached the spot and dispersed the angry mob, the crowd started pelting stones. "Some people had gathered in the area to protest. When the police tried to disperse the crowd, they started pelting stones. Some vehicles were damaged and a few police officers were also injured. We have registered a case and arrested 16 people," Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said.

The family of the survivor had filed a complaint. "The culprit lured the girl from near her house into a vehicle around 8 pm yesterday and raped her. After two hours, he dropped her at the same spot from where she was picked up. A medical checkup was conducted and a case registered. Several teams are working to nab the offender," Srivastava said.

Srivastava dismissed rumours of a communal angle to the incident. "Action will also be taken against those spreading the rumours," he added. Authorities had suspended internet mobile services in 13 police station areas in Jaipur from 2 pm on July 2 to 10 am on July 3 after "rumours" were being spread on social media about the incident. Jaipur divisional commissioner issued orders to mobile internet provider companies to suspend internet in Ramganj, Galta Gate, Manak Chowk, Subhas Chowk, Brahmpuri, Nahargarh, Kotwali, Sanjay Circle, Shastri Nagar, Bhatta Basti, Lal Kothi, Adarsh nagar and Sadar police stations.

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday gave a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of a minor girl, who was allegedly abducted and raped in the Shastri Nagar area of the city. Showing solidarity with the kin of the victim, Congress leader Mahesh Joshi, party legislators Amin Kagzi and Rafiq Khan met the victim's father and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to him.

"The compensation was sanctioned from the chief minister's relief fund," District collector Jagroop Singh Yadav told media persons. The family of the victim had filed a complaint after the girl was abducted and raped on July 1.



With agency inputs