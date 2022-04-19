Jahangirpuri violence: Amit Shah demands strict action against Delhi’s Hanuman Jayanti clashes

File photo

Days after communal violence hit the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, urging strict action against the brawl that broke out two days ago in a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

While talking about the violence that broke out in Jahangirpur, a senior official, while interacting with the media, said that the Home Ministry has been urging the authorities to not make any mistakes and be careful while conducting the probe in this matter.

Further, the Delhi Police, who have arrested more than 23 people in connection with the communal violence till now, have found themselves in a bind after a petition was filed in the High Court, which was claiming that one of the arrested persons is a minor.

Authorities have said that the Home Ministry and Amit Shah will continue to monitor the investigation regarding the Jahangirpuri violence, with the current investigation details already sent to the Ministry for review.

After the violence in Jahangirpuri, a fresh clash broke out in the area on April 18 when a Delhi Police team visited the homes of one of the prime accused and was attacked by his family, who reportedly pelted stones at the police.

"His family members pelted two stones at the police team. Legal action is being taken. One person has been detained. The situation is completely under control now," Deputy Police Commission Usha Rangnani said, as per PTI reports.

Tensions, where heightened in Delhi when communal violence erupted after a Shobha Yatra procession on Hanuman Jayanti, was attacked, officials said on Sunday. There were reports of stone-pelting in the procession, and a man also allegedly opened fire.

Not just in Delhi, but communal violence has been reported in several other states including Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Before this, clashes had broken out in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal during Ram Navami processions.

