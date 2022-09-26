Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore money laundering case

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (file photo)

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been granted interim bail by Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Fernandez will have to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000 as security. The next date of hearing in the case is October 22.

Earlier on Wednesday, the court issued a summons to the actor to appear before it physically on September 26. On August 17, a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi Court mentioned the name of Fernandez as an accused.

The Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh on Wednesday after taking cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet, directed the actor to appear before it on September 26, 2022.

The court also directed ED to supply a copy of the chargesheet to all the accused in the present case. Meanwhile, a lawyer appeared for Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) which is also probing the same case informed the court that Jacqueline Fernandez was recently asked to appear for it on August 29, 2022, but she didn`t appear so we have issued a fresh summons to her to join the investigation.

According to ED`s earlier Chargesheet, Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi examined and stated that the actresses got top models of BMW cars, the most expensive gifts from the accused Sukesh.

