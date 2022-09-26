Chup star Shreya Dhanwanthary discloses she was 'almost homeless' before signing her first film

Shreya Dhanwanthary/Instagram

Shreya Dhanwanthary is currently basking in the success of her latest film Chup: Revenge of the Artist in which she is seen playing Nila Menon, an entertainment reporter. The psychological crime thriller, directed by R Balki, also features Sunny Deol and Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan in the leading roles.

Recently, in a conversation with the YouTube channel Curly Tales, Shreya, whose first Bollywood film was Emraan Hashmi starrer Why Cheat India?, talked about her struggling days in the Hindi film industry and revealed that she was almost homeless and had to stay hungry for a long time before signing her first film.

"I took 10 years to make my first film. Don't ask me how I did it. I don't know how I did it. I don't know how I stayed here, how I continued staying here...not having the money, to almost being homeless, to stay hungry for a long time. I don't know how I did it, some sort of psychosis for sure", the actress said.

Shreya even added that she doesn't believe that she has found her place in the industry as she stated, "Wanting to be in films was a part of me that I kept secret from my other secrets because I thought it was so ridiculous and unachievable for someone like me. I can't quite believe that I am here."



The actress has been one of the most popular faces on the Indian streaming scene by starring in popular shows such Scam 1992 in which she portrayed the real-life Indian business journalist Sucheta Dalal, The Family Man where she was seen playing a spy named Zoya, and Mumbai Diaries 26/11 where she played the journalist Mansi Hirani.

Before Chup, Shreya was last seen in a pivotal cameo as a bride named Julia in the 2022 comedy thriller Netflix film Looop Lapeta headlined by Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin. Her one-scene monologue in the official adaptation of the German classic Run Lola Run was highly appreciated.