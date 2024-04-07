Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past result

This year's Jabalpur Lok Sabha elections will take place in the constituency. The Indian Election Commission released the voting schedule and results for the Jabalpur Lok Sabha election on March 16. This April, Madhya Pradesh will hold elections for the Jabalpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary Constituency. The voting period (Phase 1) begins on April 19.

The announcement of the election schedule initiates the nomination process for candidates supported by Independents and all major parties. While some political parties declared their candidatures as the election moved through its various phases, others did so after the polls were released.

Madhya Pradesh has 29 Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituencies, including the Jabalpur Parliamentary constituency. Jabalpur's current MP is Rakesh Singh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rakesh Singh of the BJP won the Jabalpur seat with 826454 votes, while Pt. Vivek Krishna Tankha of the INC received 371710 votes. Rakesh Singh won by an overwhelming margin of 454744 votes.

With 564609 votes, BJP candidate Rakesh Singh won the Jabalpur Lok Sabha election in 2014. With 355970 votes, Vivek Krishna Tankha INC was the runner-up candidate. In Jabalpur, there were 1002210 registered voters overall in 2014.

