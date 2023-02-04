J-K: Two dozen structures developing cracks in Doda under close watch, authorities say not Joshimath-like situation

Photo: ANI

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said Saturday that the Jammu and Kashmir government was keeping a careful eye on two dozen buildings in Doda that were developing cracks, but that the situation was not comparable to the soil subsidence seen in Joshimath.

The residents in Nai Basti, Thathri, around 35 kilometres from the Doda town along the Kishtwar-Batote National Highway, would get the greatest possible help.

A total of three homes fell after developing cracks, while another 18 were deemed hazardous, forcing the district administration to relocate more than a hundred individuals.

"All the affected houses have been evacuated and there is no need to create much hype. The administration is keeping a close eye on the (emerging) situation and the best possible action will be taken (for their rehabilitation," Sinha told reporters on the sidelines of a function at Raj Bhawan here.

Asked if it was a Joshimath-like situation in the affected village, the Lt Governor replied "absolutely not".

Joshimath, Uttarakhand's entrance to famed pilgrimage sites such as Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, is experiencing a huge difficulty owing to soil subsidence.

"I do not have much knowledge (about the reasons for the development of cracks in structures in Doda village). We should have faith in the expert opinion and let them analyse and come out with facts,” Sinha said.

A team of Geological Survey of India experts has arrived in Doda for a thorough examination, and their results will be submitted to the government.

With full accountability, the Lt. Governor stated he "cannot use the word" beggar for anybody in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the "insensitive" behaviour of his government towards the "plight" of Kashmiri Pandit workers.

#WATCH | A building that had been vacated after it developed cracks collapses in Jammu & Kashmir's Doda pic.twitter.com/OUmqO6BDvN — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

"I do not need to comment on this. Some people come, enjoy and return... Had I said this, it would have been on record. I am saying with full responsibility that I cannot use such a word for anyone," he said.

Gandhi, in his letter to Modi, had said, "At a time when the Kashmiri Pandits are pleading for their safety... And expecting sympathy and affection from the government, use of words like 'beggars' by the Lt Governor for them is irresponsible. Prime Minister, you may not be familiar with the insensitive style of functioning of the administration."

(With inputs from PTI)