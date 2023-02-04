Mumbai: 18-year-old girl gets new hand, first of its kind in India, claims hospital (Photo: Pixabay)

With the advancement in science and health, we have seen things that were hard to imagine once are possible now. In today's world, much research in the medicines and health sector is being done to cure and treat even incurable diseases.

One such thing happened in a Mumbai hospital, where an 18-year-old received a unilateral hand transplant, the first of its kind in India, claimed the authorities at Global Hospital after a successful surgery.

Samya Mansuri, a resident of Baruch in Gujarat, didn`t have her right hand since birth. She underwent surgery for the same on her birthday and probably received the best birthday gift of her life.

"I am really very happy. I have to do a lot of things with my hand. A lot of things were going in my mind when I received the information that I will receive the hand. I even had dreams that I am doing a lot of things with my hand and even driving with my hand," she told ANI.

"We got a donor within a few days after her registration. She underwent a lot of counselling over the last two years and considering her necessity and confidence we decided to undergo with the surgery," said Dr Nilesh Satbhai, the Surgeon who operated on her.

Samya is currently pursuing her Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) and wants to become a police officer and work in the cyber team of the police after completing her BCA and MCA.

"I used to face a lot of difficulties without my hand. When I was younger, my classmates used to tease me for not having a hand. I even avoided going to public places. Now, they will have nothing to say," she added.

She even urged people to donate organs and improve other people`s lives. "Right now, I am the happiest person on earth. We were searching for a hand for her since the last five years. However, doctors said that she can be operated only after turning 18. On January 10, she turned 18 and was registered for the transplant," said Shenaaz Mansoori, Samya`s mother.

"Six days back we received a call about the availability of the hand. The took place on Monday, January 30," she added.

(With inputs from ANI)