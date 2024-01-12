Headlines

India

J-K: Terrorist attack on Army in Poonch, search operations launched

This is the second terror attack on the Army in the region in the past few weeks.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 09:30 PM IST

In yet another incident, terrorists attacked Indian Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch Friday evening. The soldiers promptly struck back and launched a search operation, officials said. There are no reports of injuries or deaths so far. This is the second terror attack on the Army in the region in the past few weeks. The vehicles that came under attack were carrying security personnel back to the camp, the officials said.

"At around 1800h today, a Security Forces convoy of vehicles was fired upon by suspected terrorists from a jungle near Krishna Ghati, Poonch sector. No casualties to own troops. Joint search operations by Indian Army and JKP (Jammu and Kashmir Police) are in progress," the White Night Corps of the Army posted on X.

The incident came after a high-level security meeting chaired by Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi to chart out an anti-terror operation plan for the new year to foil design of terrorists in the region. A similar ambush on Army vehicles took place in Poonch's Dhatya Morh in Dera Ki Gali area on December 21. Four Army personnel were killed in the attack.

Rajouri and Poonch districts, which were peaceful in the past, have witnessed targeted attacks by terrorists on the Army and civilians, they said. Nineteen soldiers were killed in four attacks by terrorists in Rajouri and Poonch in 2023. The security forces have eliminated more than 30 terrorists in the two districts -- along the Line of Control (LoC) as well as in the hinterland -- last year.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

