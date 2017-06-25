Headlines

J-K policemen asked to avoid Eid prayers in public places

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has asked its personnel to avoid Eid prayers in public places in the wake of mob lynching of a deputy superintendent of police outside the Jama Masjid here Police personnel have been advised to offer prayers in mosques in district police lines or protected mosques.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 25, 2017, 12:06 PM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has asked its personnel to avoid Eid prayers in public places in the wake of mob lynching of a deputy superintendent of police outside the Jama Masjid here

Police personnel have been advised to offer prayers in mosques in district police lines or protected mosques.

"You are advised to instruct the field and subordinate formations that they shall not offer Eid prayers in isolated or general mosques or eidgahs," an advisory issued from Police Control Room (PCR) on behalf of Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, to all police stations across the Valley read.

It said all police personnel shall offer Eid prayers in mosques in district police lines (DPL) Srinagar or PCR Kashmir.

"In other districts also, the Eid prayers shall be offered in DPL mosques or protected mosques where the safety of your personnel is ensured," the advisory read.

Asked about the advisory, Director General of Police S P Vaid said, "It is good to take precautions .

"They (police personnel) are my men, I will advise them.

They are my children, so we will advise them to take precautions, he said.

The advisory comes in the wake of mob lynching of Dy SP Mohammad Ayub Pandith outside the historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of the city on Thursday during Shab-e-Qadar prayers.

 

