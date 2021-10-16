J-K: LeT commander Umar Mushtaq Khandey, involved in killing of 2 police personnel, trapped in Pampore encounter

In an encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Pampore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Umar Mushtaq Khandey was trapped, a senior police official said on Saturday (October 16).

"LeT commander amongst #top 10 #terrorists namely Umar Mustaq Khandey who was involved in #killing of two police personnel at Baghat #Srinagar & other terror crimes trapped in Pampore #Encounter," Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

Khandey is among the top terrorists whom the security forces are targeting since a hitlist was released by police in August this year. He was allegedly involved in the killing of two policemen at Baghat in Srinagar district earlier this year.

With agency inputs