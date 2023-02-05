Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

J-K land subsidence: GSI team visits Doda after around two dozen houses develop cracks

According to the Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Doda, Athar Amir Zargar, the cracks started appearing in December last year which have now started aggravating.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 09:38 AM IST

J-K land subsidence: GSI team visits Doda after around two dozen houses develop cracks
File photo

A team of scientists from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) visited Doda to analyse land subsidence after some houses developed cracks.

Talking to the ANI Deputy Commissioner of Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, said, "19 houses have developed cracks along with two other structures. The GSI team is on the task and has taken samples, they will give us details as to what is actually happening here. Actions to be taken accordingly under Disaster management."

Earlier in December the people in Doda started witnessing cracks in their residences.

According to the Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Doda, Athar Amir Zargar, the cracks started appearing in December last year which have now started aggravating.

In Uttarakhand`s Joshimath, hundreds of residents affected due to land subsidence were shifted to relief centres in safe places after cracks appeared at several homes in Joshimath.

The reports of the widening of cracks also came to the fore after the town received heavy snowfall in January. The town of Joshimath is also called Jyotirmath. It is the winter seat of Lord Badrinath, whose idol is brought down from the main Badrinath temple to the Vasudeva temple in Joshimath every winter.

The holy town in Joshimath is revered by the Hindus as an important pilgrimage centre of the country.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Ikka and Seedhe Maut who performed live with MC Stan, know their real names
Five foods to avoid that increase the risk of cancer
IPL 2023: 5 youngest players in the mini-auction pool
Tomatoes: Nutrient-packed superfood with surprising health benefits
Akash Ambani, wife Shloka throw birthday bash for son Prithvi, high-profile celebs join in; See pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 596 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.