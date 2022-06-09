Search icon
J-K: Curfew imposed in Bhaderwah town after tension over social media post

The police said they are keeping a close watch on the situation and would act against anyone found violating law and order.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 09, 2022, 11:12 PM IST

Curfew was imposed in Bhaderwah town in Jammu and Kashmir`s Doda district on Thursday following communal tension triggered by some social media posts, police said.

Appropriate action has been taken under the law and a case has been registered against the accused at Bhaderwah police station.

"Those who take the law into their hands will not be spared," a police source said. The police said they are keeping a close watch on the situation and would act against anyone found violating law and order.

A purported video showing instigating announcements being made from a mosque in Bhaderwah was posted by miscreants on social media.

(With inputs from IANS)

