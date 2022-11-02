J-K: 4 terrorists including LeT commander killed in twin anti-terrorist operations in Anantnag, Awantipora districts

File Photo

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces neutralised 4 terrorists in twin anti-terrorist operations in South Kashmir's Anantnag and Awantipora districts.

The police along with the Indian Army launched a cordon and search operation at the Semthan Bijbehara area of Anantnag following input regarding the presence of terrorists.

As the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively by the joint party leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, one local terrorist identified as Shakir Ahmad son of Habibullah resident of Ladermud was killed. As per Police records the killed terrorist was linked with the proscribed terror outfit HM and was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SFs and civilian atrocities.

Similarly, on a specific input generated by the Police regarding the presence of terrorists in the Khandipora area of Awantipora, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police and Army (55RR) in the said area. As the joint party approached the suspected spot the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately at the search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed. Among the killed terrorists, one is a foreign terrorist and another one is a LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) terrorist commander identified as Mukhtar Bhat while the identification of the third killed terrorist is being ascertained.

As per police records, all the killed terrorists were involved in several terror crimes including the killing of 01 ASI of CRPF & 2 RPF personnel. As per sources, Mukhtar Bhat along with FT was going for a fidayeen attack on the security force camp. Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including 1 AK-47 rifle, 1 AK-56 rifle, and 1 pistol were recovered.