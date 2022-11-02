Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc, CM MK Stalin directs officials to be on guard

A holiday has also been declared for schools in eight districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 07:13 AM IST

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc, CM MK Stalin directs officials to be on guard
File Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday directed officials to set up inter-zonal teams to regularly monitor the weather and to evacuate people from low-lying areas given the heavy rains that have been lashing many parts of the state, including Chennai.

A holiday has also been declared for schools in eight districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts amid continuing heavy rain. Colleges have also been shut in the delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam.

Chairing a meeting with top officials including Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, and others, Stalin also spoke to 21 District Collectors through video conferencing and directed them to continuously monitor the developments. He directed the District Collectors to keep the rescue teams ready and waiting for any eventuality and also called upon educational institutions and oil companies to also gear up for any possibilities in the wake of the IMD warning of heavy rains across the state.

READ | 150-year-old bridge snaps, 135 lives lost: Whom to blame, authorities or crowd? PM Modi calls for extensive inquiry

A statement from the state government said that the Chief Minister has directed officials to evacuate people from low-lying areas and to shift them to relief centres and provide food and other essentials. Stalin also told officials to give preference to old people, women, children, and the disabled during the evacuation.

He also told District Collectors to safely store the procured paddy in the direct procurement centres in their respective districts and called on Health Department officials to hold medical camps to prevent any communicable disease breakout.

Stalin also directed respective district administrations to remove old and weak compound walls. A woman, identified as Shanthi, 47, died on Tuesday morning after the compound wall at her home fell on her during heavy rains. The Chief Minister also directed officials to take precautionary steps in areas prone to landslips and rock slides. He called upon officials to create awareness of lighting and thunder and the loss of lives in them.

READ | 'Hazardous' air chokes capital as farm fires rage in Punjab, Agri minister says 'Amritsar's smoke can’t reach Delhi'

Stalin called upon people to drink boiled water always, to prevent themselves from communicable diseases, handle electric equipment with care, and support the measures taken by the government to prevent damage during heavy rains.

Ministers S Duraimurugan, KKSSR Ramachandran, PK Sekar Babu, and KN Nehru were present at the secretariat with the Chief Minister during the meeting with officials.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: This festive season, get blinged up using these Bollywood inspired looks
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Who's next after Liz Truss? From Rishi Sunak to Ben Wallace, know likely UK PM candidates if Truss is ousted
Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan grace Krishan Kumar's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video: Tourists in Karnataka drive car on suspension bridge, just two days after Morbi tragedy
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.