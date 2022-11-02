Gujarat bridge collapse: Contractors ‘not qualified’, cables of bridge not replaced after renovation; top updates

Over 130 people have died in the Gujarat bridge collapse (File photo)

The Gujarat bridge collapse took the entire nation in grief and shock after the mishap in Morbi city claimed at least 134 lives on Sunday evening, with several people still missing. The collapse took place on Sunday evening, followed by two days of rescue operations.

The collapse of Morbi suspension bridge in Gujarat collapsed on Sunday evening after over 500 people had thronged the newly reopened bridge for Chhath Puja festivities. The bridge collapsed just a few seconds after a few youths were seen swinging and shaking the bridge.

The company which was responsible for the renovation of the bridge, Oreva, came under fire after the bridge collapsed. Here are some of the top updates from the Gujarat bridge collapse incident.

Gujarat bridge collapsed: Top updates

Officials told the court on Tuesday that contractors who carried out repairs of the ill-fated suspension bridge at Morbi in Gujarat were not qualified to carry out such jobs.

A forensic report after the collapse said that while the flooring of the bridge was replaced, its cable was not replaced and it could not take the weight of the changed flooring after the Morbi bridge became heavily overcrowded.

The court on Tuesday was informed that the contractors who were carrying out the renovation job were “not qualified” for repair work. The contract for the renovation was given to a watch-making company called Oreva.

According to media reports and officials, the high number of deaths was caused by people falling into the shallow waters and hitting the rocky bottom of the river when the Gujarat bridge collapsed. The impact of falling into the river killed many.

Officials said that majority of the bodies were found just underneath the broken bridge as there was no flow in the river and the water was not able to carry them away. The sheer force with which the people hit the river killed them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a visit to Gujarat to review the site of the bridge collapse and also made an appearance at the Morbi civil hospital, asking the survivors about their health and experiences.

A high-level meeting was chaired by PM Modi with officials in Gujarat where he urged them to maintain constant touch with the families of the victims to provide them with any necessary assistance.

