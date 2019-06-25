Headlines

It's not 'emergency' that anyone can be put in jail: PM Modi's reply on why Rahul Gandhi is free

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply on the motion of thanks for President's address.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 25, 2019, 06:27 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the motion of thanks on President's address in Lok Sabha is underway. This is Prime Minister Modi's first address in the Parliament since the commencement of the 17th Lok Sabha after BJP-led NDA government returned to power, following a mammoth victory in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi began his reply by saying that after many decades the country has given a strong mandate, a government was voted back into power.

"Lok Sabha elections have shown that more than themselves, the people of India are thinking about the betterment of the country, this spirit is commendable. I never think about polls in terms of victory and defeat. The opportunity to serve 130 crore Indians and work to make a positive difference in the lives of our citizens is special to me," PM Modi said.

Responding to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark that why BJP government failed to put 'thieves' Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi behind bars, PM Modi said there is no emergency that we put anybody in jail. We work according to law and if someone gets bail then they should enjoy it. 

PM Modi's reply to the motion of thanks on President's address in Lok Sabha: Key points

  • Our fight against corruption will continue with full honesty and earnestness, without any vindictiveness. Our job is to pursue cases fairly, to punish the guilty or granting them bail is the job of the judiciary. We follow the rule of law. 
  • Today is 25th June. Not many people know the significance of this date. The Emergency was imposed on this date when the Constitution was trampled over, media was gagged & judiciary bullied? We should not forget those dark days so that no one thinks of repeating them. 
  • Congress missed opportunities with uniform civil code and in Shah Bano case, today again there is an opportunity, we have brought a bill for women empowerment, please do not link it to religion.
  • We are being slammed because we didn't put some people in jail, this is not emergency that government can throw anyone in jail, this is democracy and judiciary will decide on this. We let law take its course and if someone gets bail then they should enjoy, we don't believe in vendetta.
  • Today, when we talk about water resources, I remember Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. It was he who worked passionately on waterways and irrigation.
  • Sardar Sarovar Dam was the brainchild of Sardar Patel. But, work on this dam was constantly delayed. As Chief Minister of Gujarat, I had to sit on a fast for this project. After NDA came to power, the work speed increased and it is benefiting many people.

  • Brave women and men died for the nation during the freedom struggle. We have to build India our freedom fighters dreamt of. I urge all to observe Gandhi Ji's 150th birth anniversary and 75 years of India's freedom with great enthusiasm.

  • There are some who feel only a handful of names contributed to national development. They only want to hear those few names and ignore others. We think differently, we feel each and every citizen has worked for the country’s development.

  • I challenge the government that was in power between 2004-2014 to mention if they ever praised work of Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Did they ever speak about good work of Narasimha Rao Ji? The same people did not even speak of Manmohan Singh Ji in Lok Sabha in this debate. 

  • Who did it? Who did it? was being asked by some people during the debate. Today is 25th June. Who imposed the Emergency? We can't forget those dark days.

  • We don't want to grow taller like you, but remain connected with roots; don't want to disconnect with masses. 

  • We worked on both — welfare of the common man and development of modern infrastructure. 
  • I never think about polls in terms of victory and defeat. The opportunity to serve 130 crore Indians and work to make a positive difference in the lives of our citizens is special to me.
  • I know that it takes time to change things which have been existing for the last 70 years. We did not divert or dilute from our main goal. We have to move forward, be it regarding infrastructure or in space. 

Earlier on Monday, newly appointed Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury mocked BJP and said that it won the elections because PM Modi was a 'very big salesman', whereas, Congress failed to market its idea. 

The Prime Minister was present in the House while Chowdhury made these comments.

Slamming the opposition during motion of thanks, Union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rivals to respect people's mandate.

The ruling BJP chose Sarangi, who had hit headlines for his humble lifestyle, to initiate the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, and his an hour-long speech was high on its praise for Modi's leadership and nationalism pitch, drawing jeers from the opposition.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

