'Is 50-50 a new biscuit': Asaduddin Owaisi's jibe at BJP-Shiv Sena over delay in govt formation in Maharashtra

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has hit out at BJP and Shiv Sena over delay in government formation in Maharashtra.

Taking a jibe at BJP and Shiv Sena who are stuck upon 50-50 formula, Owaisi said is this a new biscuit, How much 50-50 will they do.

"What is this 50-50, is this a new biscuit? How much 50-50 will you do? Save something for Maharashtra's public. They (BJP & Shiv Sena) are not bothered about the destruction rain has caused in Satara. All they talk about is 50-50. What kind of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' is this," Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Owaisi also cleared his party's stand that it will not support eighter BJP or Shiv Sena to form the government in the state.

"AIMIM will neither support BJP nor Shiv Sena to form government in the state. I don't know whether Fadnavis or some else is becoming the chief minister. Musical chair is going on... it seems like Shiv Sena does not know what to do. It looks like Uddhav Thackeray is afraid of Prime Minister Modi," Owaisi added.

Asaduddin Owaisi made these statements during an event on Saturday. His party AIMIM won two seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly.

The power tussle between BJP-Shiv Sena is continuing as the latter one is adamant over '50-50' formula and wants the chief minister's post to be rotated with BJP for 2.5 years each.

On Saturday, Sena's Sanjay Raut said that soon they will drop their wait and watch mode, which appeared as a warning to its ally BJP.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale said that chief minister should be of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Devendra Fadnavis should get the chance... Aaditya Thackeray does not have experience..." Athawale said.