IRCTC Tour Package: Spiritual trip of Ganga Ramayan Yatra, explore Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, more; details here

IRCTC has introduced the ideal vacation package for a spiritual retreat during the summer. "Ganga Ramayana Yatra," an extremely opulent and cost-effective air tour package, is offered by IRCTC. Starting on April 11, 2023, a trip of five nights and six days will be taken to numerous spiritual locations, including Varanasi (Kashi), Prayagraj, Sarnath, and Naimisharanya.

This tour package, which departs from Hyderabad, will include transportation via bus, meals, lodging, and escort services while travelling. IRCTC will also provide breakfast, lunch, and supper. The price for the package will be Rs 28,200 per person.

IRCTC Ganga Ramayan Yatra: Itinerary

Travelers will leave for Hyderabad Airport and arrive in Varanasi on Day 1. Kashi Temple and Ganga Ghat will be toured following lunch at the hotel. A visit to Sarnath and the Birla temple will be made on Day 2. The following three days will be spent exploring Prayagraj, Ayodhya, and Lucknow. Ayodhya Temple, Triveni Sangam, and other well-known attractions will be visited. The Ambedkar Memorial Park and Bara Imambara in Hyderabad will be explored on the final day.

IRCTC Ganga Ramayan Yatra: Ticket price

The cost of the ticket will vary according on the passenger's choice of occupancy. You would need to pay Rs 36,850 to reserve this vacation package for yourself. Nevertheless, if you need to make reservations for two persons, you would need to pay Rs 29,900 per person.

It will cost Rs 28,200 per person for three persons. The youngsters will require their own fare, which must be paid concurrently. If you want to make a reservation under this package, you can do so by going to the IRCTC website.