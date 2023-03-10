IRCTC Chennai-Shirdi Tour Package: Explore spiritual charm of Shirdi with this package starting at Rs 3400

IRCTC Chennai-Shirdi Tour Package: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a tour package to the famous temple of Shri Sai Baba in Shirdi, India. Shirdi attracts millions of devotees of all religions, castes, and creeds who come to pay homage to Shri Sai Baba. The package, called the Chennai-Shirdi Package, departs every Wednesday from Chennai Central Railway Station at 10:10 hrs via the Shirdi Express (Train No. 22601).

Shirdi was a small village of 80 thatched houses with mud walls when Baba was physically present there at the age of 20. Today it is a big town with palatial modern buildings and shops. Thursday is the day when Saibaba is specially worshipped, and on this day, devotees from all over India visit Shirdi for Darshan of Saibaba.

The IRCTC package includes confirmed onward and return train journey by 3AC for comfort and Sleeper class for the standard package. Road transport is provided by a non-AC vehicle for both standard and comfort packages on a sharing basis. Accommodation for one night at Sainagar Shirdi is included, with non-AC accommodation for standard and AC accommodation for comfort. Toll, parking, and all applicable taxes for the above services are also included, as well as travel insurance.

The Chennai-Shirdi Package has two categories: Standard and Comfort. The standard package has a single occupancy price of Rs.5100/-, double occupancy price of Rs. 3550/-, triple occupancy price of Rs. 3400/-, child (5-11yrs) with bed price of Rs. 3100/-, and child (5-11yrs) without bed price of Rs. 2360/-. The comfort package has a single occupancy price of Rs. 7900/-, double occupancy price of Rs. 6350/-, triple occupancy price of Rs. 6210/-, child (5-11 years) with bed price of Rs. 5920/-, and child (5-11 years) without bed price of Rs. 5175/-.

The tour itinerary for the Chennai-Shirdi Package is as follows:

Day 1: Departure from Chennai Central Railway Station by Shirdi Express (Train No. 22601) at 10:10 hrs.

Day 2: Arrive Sainagar Shirdi station at 11:30, transfer to hotel by a non A/C vehicle operationally feasible. After check-in visit the temple as per their convenience. Overnight stay at hotel.

Day 3: Check-out from the hotel at 07:00 hrs, transfer to the Sainagar Railway Station to board the Sainagar Chennai Express (Train No. 22602) at 08:25 hrs.

Day 4: Arrive at Chennai Central Railway Station at 09:40 hrs.

The tour package does not include any portage at hotels, tips, insurance, telephone charges, laundry, and all items of personal nature. Any still/video camera fees, entrance fees for monuments, and any activities suggested in the itinerary are directly chargeable. Any meals/en route meals, sightseeing, and activities other than those mentioned in the itinerary are not included, and any service not specified in inclusions is excluded.

For further information, it is recommended that you visit the official IRCTC website or contact the helpline numbers listed on the website.

