Indian Railways introduces new rules for travelling at night, here's what you need to know

The Indian Railways has introduced new rules for passengers traveling at night to ensure their comfort and safety. These rules have been implemented to control the crowd and prevent inconvenience to other passengers. Failure to adhere to these rules could lead to serious consequences.

Passengers traveling at night must avoid making noise, playing loud music or talking loudly on their mobile phones after 10 pm. The railways have also instructed TTEs, onboard staff, catering staff and other employees to cooperate and ensure that these rules are followed.

Some of the other rules include not lighting any other lights after 10 pm except the train light, refraining from talking in groups after 10 pm, and not smoking or drinking alcohol or engaging in any other activity that could cause inconvenience or harm to fellow passengers. Additionally, passengers are not allowed to carry any inflammable items on the train.

For the convenience of passengers, the railways have made provisions to open the middle berth from 10 pm to 6 am. If a passenger is sitting on the lower berth even after 10 pm, the middle berth can be opened by removing it, without disturbing any other passenger.

Passengers are also advised that online food delivery will not be available after 10 pm. It's essential that everyone follows these rules to ensure a peaceful and comfortable journey for everyone on board. Indian Railways aims to provide the best possible service to its passengers and these rules have been implemented with that objective in mind.

