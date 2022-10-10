Influencer Sandhya Naidu promotes the idea of supporting local fashion brands

Sandhya Naidu, the name has become exceptionally popular in the online space and we all know why. This woman has some unprecedented fashion flair, which verifies the love that she is bathed in. Speaking of fashion, do you prefer local and emerging brands? Well, Sandhya Naidu favours these budding fashion houses for good.

The influencer likes to sway in the ooze of Go Local and, therefore, we have often seen her collaborating with brands that are still on the ground level. Her Instagram is proof! Remember when Sandhya Naidu wore a beautiful, intricate lehenga from Rajkumari by Richa Haware, and we still can’t get over her look.

Sandhya Naidu completely guides her followers on outfits, and while covering wedding outfits, the influencer shows a detailed and dreamy outfit from Parvati. Furthermore, who wouldn't have fallen for her mustard yellow suit paired with a stunning red dupatta? She looked like a glamorous Punjabi Kudi in that ethnic suit from FourButton, which is again a growing apparel brand. The green Anarkali suit from Label Varsha that she wore last Diwali is absolutely adorable.

Likewise, Sandhya Naidu has worked with more maturing fashion labels like House of Panchhi, Ethnicity, etc. Through these posts, she has exhibited to her followers the genuineness and elegance of local brands.

We weren't bluffing when we said that Sandhya Naidu loves regional brands. She has been travelling and exploring places in India where true craftsmanship is seen. For instance, the influencer visited a place in Kutch called Bhirandiyara: The Embroidery Village of Kutch, where different types of weaving are done by their local weavers. Sandhya Naidu, after discovering this place, took to social media to share about it. She not only wrote a blog but also promoted this small, regional clothing company.

Sandhya Naidu has worked with various fashion brands of high-standing and she has shown equal admiration for obscure brands. You will love this woman for her idea of fashion. "Local brands have their own charm and verisimilitude, which you won't find anywhere else. So don't be deterred from trying these labels," says Sandhya Naidu.

(Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)