Tamil Nadu boy, studying medicine in China passes away at 22; family urges government to help bring body home

Indian medical students passes away in China | Photo: PTI

An Indian student from Tamil Nadu was studying medicine in China for the last five years and passed away due to an illness. His economically weak family has requested the foreign ministry to help them bring the deceased body back to India.

22 years old, Abdul Sheikh was doing an internship in China towards the end of his medical education. He had come to India and went back to China on December 11. After following his mandatory quarantine period, Sheikh became ill and was admitted to the intensive care unit.

He succumbed to his illness at the hospital. The student's family has asked the foreign ministry for help in bringing back the body. The family has also appealed for help to the Tamil Nadu government.