Delhi: Woman killed after car drags her for several kms, all accused held (Photo: ANI)

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a woman was killed after being dragged for a few km by a car that hit her in Delhi's Sultanpuri area. The incident took place in the early morning hours on Sunday.

After being hit by the car, the body got entangled in the wheel of the car and was dragged alongside, Delhi Police said, adding that all the five occupants of the car have been arrested. The accused said they were unaware that the victim was dragged along with their car for several kms, according to police.

Harendra K Singh DCP Outer Delhi said, "Police apprehended the accused on the basis of the registered car number. During the probe, the accused said that their car met with an accident with the victim's scooty but they were unaware that she was dragged along with their car for several kms."

Police apprehended the accused on the basis of the registered car number. During probe, the accused said that their car met with an accident with the victim's scooty but they were unaware that she was dragged along with their car for several kms Harendra K Singh DCP Outer Delhi https://t.co/yGrjnk3sKO pic.twitter.com/1BkLFVmwy6 — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

He also rejected reports claiming that the victim was sexually assaulted. "It is being wrongly circulated on social media. We will take action against those responsible for spreading such news," he said.

Meanwhile, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued notice to Delhi Police in connection with the matter.

READ | Why is Jain community protesting at India Gate in Delhi?