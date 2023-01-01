Search icon
Delhi: Woman killed after car drags her for several kms, all accused held

Delhi Police has rejected reports claiming that the victim was sexually assaulted.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 06:59 PM IST

Delhi: Woman killed after car drags her for several kms, all accused held (Photo: ANI)

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a woman was killed after being dragged for a few km by a car that hit her in Delhi's Sultanpuri area. The incident took place in the early morning hours on Sunday.

After being hit by the car, the body got entangled in the wheel of the car and was dragged alongside, Delhi Police said, adding that all the five occupants of the car have been arrested. The accused said they were unaware that the victim was dragged along with their car for several kms, according to police.

Harendra K Singh DCP Outer Delhi said, "Police apprehended the accused on the basis of the registered car number. During the probe, the accused said that their car met with an accident with the victim's scooty but they were unaware that she was dragged along with their car for several kms."

He also rejected reports claiming that the victim was sexually assaulted. "It is being wrongly circulated on social media. We will take action against those responsible for spreading such news," he said.

Meanwhile, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued notice to Delhi Police in connection with the matter. 

