Indian Railways starts summer special trains for passengers traveling to Bihar and UP; check out the list

Indian Railways Summer Special Trains: Indian Railways has announced special trains for passengers traveling to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh this summer. The decision was made due to the rush of holiday travelers. These special trains will operate from Pataliputra to Gomtinagar and Barauni to Coimbatore. The aim is to offer relief to passengers during the summer season.

Train number 03219 and 03220 Patliputra-Gomtinagar-Patliputra summer special train will operate between Patliputra and Gomtinagar via various stations such as Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Gorakhpur, Bapudham, Motihari, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya Cantt. Train number 03219 will begin its journey every Friday from April 7 at 19.40 hrs. While 03220 number train will depart from Gomtinagar at 8.15 am from 8th April. These special trains will be in operation until July 1.

Similarly, train number 03357 and 03358 Barauni-Coimbatore-Barauni summer special train is being run from April 1, which will run via Kiul, Jhajha, Chittaranjan, Dhanbad and Ranchi. These special trains will run until May 3, on Saturdays and Fridays.

The summer season usually sees an increase in railway passengers, and the special trains aim to reduce the crowd and provide ease of travel. Indian Railways may also announce other trains on different routes.

If you are planning a trip to Bihar or Uttar Pradesh this summer, booking a seat on these special trains is recommended. The special trains are designed to offer a comfortable journey, and with various stops on the way.

