Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these states; check state-wise forecast

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

Will India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 game be rescheduled? Here's what BCCI secretary Jay Shah said

AI imagines Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, other Bollywood actresses as Barbie

IND vs WI: All records broken by Team India during first ODI

5 Health benefits of consuming honey on empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be postponed for this reason? Here’s what we know

Indian railways conduct one of the largest recruitment drive

According to reports, highest possible level of measures security and probity were ensured during the recruitment process.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2019, 08:33 PM IST

Indian Railways has successfully conducted a stage of recruitments, which is one of the largest such exercises in the World.

According to reports, highest possible level of measures security and probity were ensured during the recruitment process.

An unprecedented 47.45 lakhs candidates appeared for over 64,000 posts of Assistant Loco Pilots and technicians. About 1.17 crores candidates appeared for over 63,000 posts in Level I (erstwhile Group D) posts.

Meanwhile, 24.75 lakhs candidates appeared for over 13,500 posts for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical Metallurgy Assistant (CMA).

During the recreuitment process, IT enabled features were incorporated in the examination process and no two question papers were alike.

The Indian Railways is also one of the largest employers in the country. 

Earlier, in an attempt to make the mechanism for a ticket refund more accessible to the general public, the Indian Railways has implemented a new One Time Password (OTP) based refund system.

According to the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), the step is aimed at making the mechanism for a refund of reserved e-tickets, that have been cancelled or dropped after being fully waitlisted, more transparent and customer-friendly.

An OTP will be received as SMS on the registered mobile number of the passenger. The new system is applicable to those e-tickets which are booked through IRCTC authorised agents only.

Under this new process, whenever a ticket booked through authorised IRCTC agent is cancelled by the customer or fully waitlisted dropped ticket, OTP SMS will be sent on Customer/passenger mobile number, which was provided by the customer/passenger to the agent at the time of booking along with the refund amount.

The passenger will then be required to share the OTP  with the agent who booked the ticket, for getting the refund amount.

The OTP based refund process, according to IRCTC, will ensure more transparency in the system to the advantage of the customer. It is a user-friendly facility wherein the passenger will come to know about the exact refund amount received by the agent on his behalf against the cancelled ticket or the fully waitlisted dropped ticket.

