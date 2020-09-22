This unique 'soldier' to boost Indian Army patrolling in the cold desert of Ladakh

The Indian Army has decided to include an animal working for centuries in these adverse environmental conditions to patrol and carry goods in the cold desert of Ladakh. In Leh-based DRDO's Institute of Defence Institute for High Altitude Research (DIHAR), local two hump camels, Bactrian Camels, are being prepared for the Army. DIHAR officials say that Bactrian Camel is working brilliantly in the environment of Ladakh.

Bactrian camels have been joining caravans from China, Tibet, Mongolia to Central Asia for centuries, crossing cold deserts and ice. Bactrian camel has been showcased in many artifacts of Central Asia in the third century.

Bactrian Camel

Italian traveler and businessman Marco Polo traveled on the Silk Route several times from 1271 to 1295. Marco Polo introduced Europe to Bactrian Camel. The Indian Army is currently training Bactrian camels with common camels at DIHAR's lab in Leh, and the results are very encouraging. DIHAR scientist Sarangi says that this camel can travel up to 12 km at a time with a weight of 170 kg at an altitude of 17000 feet. Bactrian camel can live for a week without water and a month without food. They can move comfortably on snow and sand as their hoofs are strong and wide.

Could relax in the cold and hot sun

Bactrian camel has been a favorite companion of travelers and caravans in these areas for centuries because it can live comfortably in temperatures ranging from minus 40 degrees to 40 degrees. Its height is much less than the common camel but due to its strong body, it is almost equal in weight. It has long hair on its body which gives it protection from cold. There are two sets of eyelids in its eyes, protect it from damaged caused due to sand or snow. The army finds it very difficult to cross the wide sandy plains of Ladakh and the snow-covered pass.

Especially in eastern Ladakh, there are many such large sandy plains. In such a situation, the use of Bactrian Camel for patrolling or carrying goods will be very helpful. The army has expressed satisfaction over the initial trials and very soon Bactrian Camel will take the field to support the soldiers.