India vs China on clearance to relief/evacuation flight

India on Sunday called on China to give a "positive consideration" over relief and evacuation flight from India.

In a public statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India has called upon Beijing to allow Indian citizens to return home on the flight that would also carry relief material to China.

"In a humanitarian gesture of medical relief, a gift reflecting the solidarity of the people of India with the people of China is expected to be delivered to Wuhan by a special flight. We have also called upon the Chinese authorities to allow Indian citizens and those of our neighbouring countries to return by the same flight. We hope that they will give it positive consideration," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written to Chinese President Xi Jinping and offered Indian assistance in the aftermath of coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 2,400 in the country. The request for relief and evacuation flight was sent on February 13 and the proposed flight was expected to take off on February 20 but no clearance has been given by Chinese side.

During this time period, three foreign flights were able to leave Wuhan.

The Indian flight carrying the relief material was to return with Indians stuck in China.

India also reminded China, that it will take "precautions... in accordance with the WHO’s advisory about the outbreak of coronavirus, which is a global public health emergency" after Beijing called for ease of restrictions on trade and travel.

Some restrictions have been imposed on the export of certain medical equipment in view of the fact that these items are in short supply here too," the MEA said.

"Responding to the needs of our Chinese friends, the Government had allowed a one-time exemption for the export of some items which had been restricted for export," it added.

The Chinese embassy in India called on New Delhi to "review the epidemic situation in an objective, rational and calm manner" and "resume normal personnel exchanges and trade between our two countries as soon as possible."