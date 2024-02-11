India set to roll out GPS-based toll collection system, know all about it

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier unveiled plans to replace traditional toll plazas with advanced GPS-based toll collection systems across the country.

In a bid to bid adieu to the hassle of toll plazas and ensure smoother journeys on highways, India is gearing up for a groundbreaking change. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier unveiled plans to replace traditional toll plazas with advanced GPS-based toll collection systems across the country.

Scheduled for implementation as early as April this year, this is a significant shift in how motorists pay for highway usage. Gadkari revealed that a consultant has been appointed to spearhead the adoption of GPS-based toll systems on national highways.

This new approach, set to undergo a pilot phase alongside existing FASTags, aims to alleviate traffic congestion and accurately charge drivers based on the distance travelled on highways.

Gadkari predicted an increase in toll revenue, projecting a surge from Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 1.40 lakh crore within the next 2-3 years.

While the average waiting time was reduced to a mere 47 seconds with the introduction of FASTags, the move towards GPS-based toll collection promises further convenience.

How does this revolutionary system work?

Through automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras stationed along highways, tolls will be deducted based on the precise distance covered by vehicles. Unlike the current RFID-based FASTags, which operate at fixed toll booths, the GPS-based system calculates charges dynamically, ensuring fairness for drivers regardless of the distance travelled.

With this innovative approach, drivers can bid farewell to concerns about carrying cash, waiting in queues, or maintaining sufficient FASTag balances. Toll fees will be seamlessly deducted from linked accounts, minimising errors and the risk of toll evasion.

While some delays may still persist during peak hours in densely populated areas, the transition to GPS-based toll collection will provide efficiency and convenience for highway travellers across India.