Twitter
Headlines

Watch: Usha Uthup sings Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' in Kolkata, video goes viral, fans call her 'better than Cyrus'

MS Dhoni reveals an amusing reason for picking No. 7 jersey, 'That's the day.....'

Meet owner of over 17 crore acres of land, owns land in every state of India, total value is Rs...

India set to roll out GPS-based toll collection system, know all about it

Meet man who was hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his whopping salary is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Usha Uthup sings Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' in Kolkata, video goes viral, fans call her 'better than Cyrus'

MS Dhoni reveals an amusing reason for picking No. 7 jersey, 'That's the day.....'

Meet owner of over 17 crore acres of land, owns land in every state of India, total value is Rs...

8 health benefits of black pepper

Health benefits of neem leaves

Best and worst foods for acne

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Watch: Usha Uthup sings Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' in Kolkata, video goes viral, fans call her 'better than Cyrus'

This engineer-turned-actor used to live in slums, slept empty stomach, made blockbusters with Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exudes boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

HomeIndia

India

India set to roll out GPS-based toll collection system, know all about it

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier unveiled plans to replace traditional toll plazas with advanced GPS-based toll collection systems across the country.

article-main

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 03:44 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a bid to bid adieu to the hassle of toll plazas and ensure smoother journeys on highways, India is gearing up for a groundbreaking change. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier unveiled plans to replace traditional toll plazas with advanced GPS-based toll collection systems across the country.

Scheduled for implementation as early as April this year, this is a significant shift in how motorists pay for highway usage. Gadkari revealed that a consultant has been appointed to spearhead the adoption of GPS-based toll systems on national highways.

This new approach, set to undergo a pilot phase alongside existing FASTags, aims to alleviate traffic congestion and accurately charge drivers based on the distance travelled on highways. 

Gadkari predicted an increase in toll revenue, projecting a surge from Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 1.40 lakh crore within the next 2-3 years.

While the average waiting time was reduced to a mere 47 seconds with the introduction of FASTags, the move towards GPS-based toll collection promises further convenience.

How does this revolutionary system work? 

Through automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras stationed along highways, tolls will be deducted based on the precise distance covered by vehicles. Unlike the current RFID-based FASTags, which operate at fixed toll booths, the GPS-based system calculates charges dynamically, ensuring fairness for drivers regardless of the distance travelled.

With this innovative approach, drivers can bid farewell to concerns about carrying cash, waiting in queues, or maintaining sufficient FASTag balances. Toll fees will be seamlessly deducted from linked accounts, minimising errors and the risk of toll evasion.

While some delays may still persist during peak hours in densely populated areas, the transition to GPS-based toll collection will provide efficiency and convenience for highway travellers across India.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: Police arrest man whose pistol was used to kill Uddhav Sena leader

DNA Explainer: After Maldives, ‘India Out’ campaign gains traction in Bangladesh, here's why

Pakistan Elections 2024: Nawaz Sharif claims victory without majority, urges other parties to join hands

Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma slams news of his hospitalisation due to chest pain: ‘It was a...'

Happy Chocolate Day 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, to share with your beloved partner

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE