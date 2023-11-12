Headlines

'India safe as long as...': PM Modi celebrates Diwali with security forces in Himachal's Lepcha

Not Aditya Chopra, this man created YRF Spy Universe, wrote Tiger 3, Pathaan, War; made CID, brother made 450-crore film

This TV actor’s first film earned over Rs 500 crore, lost father at 8, struggled to get basic ration, now earns...

Gulshan Devaiah talks about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's chemistry in Ram-Leela: 'When did this happen...'

This star gave 15 flops in a row, was labelled 'dead on arrival' before debut, was denied chance to buy home as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gulshan Devaiah talks about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's chemistry in Ram-Leela: 'When did this happen...'

This star gave 15 flops in a row, was labelled 'dead on arrival' before debut, was denied chance to buy home as...

Diwali 2023 puja time: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, Lakshmi pooja timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

Baby names inspired by goddess Laxmi

7 foods that reduce inflammation

9 high-protein foods for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Gulshan Devaiah talks about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's chemistry in Ram-Leela: 'When did this happen...'

This star gave 15 flops in a row, was labelled 'dead on arrival' before debut, was denied chance to buy home as...

Tiger 3 movie review: Salman Khan's swag, Emraan Hashmi's villainy drive this testosterone-fuelled thrill-a-minute ride

HomeIndia

India

'India safe as long as...': PM Modi celebrates Diwali with security forces in Himachal's Lepcha

Since coming to power in 2014, PM Modi has been visiting military facilities to celebrate Diwali.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 03:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with Indian soldiers in Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha on Sunday. Addressing soldiers in Lepcha after celebrating Diwali with security personnel stationed near the border, PM Modi said the circumstances of the world are such that the expectations from India are constantly rising.

"At such an important time, it is necessary that India's borders are protected and there is an environment of peace in the country and you have a big role in this," Modi, dressed in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) fatigues, said. "India is protected till the time my bravehearts are standing on the borders like the Himalayas," the prime minister said.

India is fast emerging as a 'big global player' in the defence sector and the capabilities of its security forces are constantly rising. "After Independence, these bravehearts (Army personnel) fought so many wars and won the country's heart... Our jawans have snatched victory in the face of challenges," he said.

"It is said that 'parv' is where the 'parivaar' is. On festivals, being away from the family and deployed on the borders exemplifies the commitment to duty… The country is indebted to you," PM Modi told the soldiers. "Therefore, on Diwali, one 'diya' is for your safety, and in every prayer, people wish for your safety," the prime minister said.

READ | Hamas integral part of axis of terrorism led by Iran: Israeli PM Netanyahu

"Since 30-35 years, there has been no Diwali that I have not celebrated with you. When I was neither the PM nor the CM, I celebrated Diwali amongst you in border areas,” Modi said. India's soldiers have always walked ahead, risking their lives and have always proven that they are the "strongest wall" at the borders, he added.

"For me, a place where our security forces are deployed is no less than a temple," Modi said. The prime minister also hailed the role played by the armed forces in evacuations in earthquake-hit areas and during other calamities.

"When we had to pull out people from Sudan, India's bravehearts completed the mission with courage… When there was an earthquake in Turkiye, they risked lives to save people," Modi said. Wherever Indians are in danger, security forces are always committed to ensuring their safety, he asserted.

"We are proud of our forces and soldiers," Modi added. "I wish the people of the country from the last village, which I call the first, where I am celebrating Diwali with the security forces. The greetings on Diwali from here are special," the prime minister said.

He said that the period between the last Diwali and this one has been full of unprecedented achievements for India. Modi went on to list India's achievements such as Chandrayaan 3, Aditya L1 launch, winning over 100 medals in the Asian and Paralympic games, moving into the new Parliament building, passage of the women's reservation bill, successful organising of the G20, and India becoming fifth-largest in the world in terms of GDP.

"If India is touching heights of development with its full force, the credit for that also goes to your capabilities, resolve and sacrifices," Modi said, addressing the soldiers. Capabilities of India's security forces are constantly rising and India is fast emerging as a "big global player" in the defence sector, he said.

"There was a time when we were dependent on others for small things but now, we are also fulfilling the needs of our friends and allies," Modi said. In his remarks, Modi also pointed out that in recent years, over 500 women officers were given permanent commission in the Army.

The prime minister arrived in Lepcha in the morning to celebrate Diwali with the security forces. He shared photographs of his interaction with the soldiers. The prime minister is seen offering them sweets. In his post on X, Modi said, "Spending Diwali with our brave security forces in Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh, has been an experience filled with deep emotion and pride." "Away from their families, these guardians of our nation illuminate our lives with their dedication," he said.

"The courage of our security forces is unwavering. Stationed in the toughest terrains, away from their loved ones, their sacrifice and dedication keep us safe and secure," the prime minister added. India will always be grateful to these heroes who are the perfect embodiment of bravery and resilience, Modi said in another post.

Earlier in the day, he greeted people on Diwali and wished them joy, prosperity and health. "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives," Modi said. Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been visiting military facilities to celebrate Diwali.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet CEO, who founded firm without business expertise, later bagged Rs 3497 crore deal from Mukesh Ambani

Jaishankar, Blinken discuss strategic ties, Indo-Pacific, Israel-Hamas war at India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

This action star stood on airplane at 1000 ft, barely escaped losing his eye, suffering from slipped disc after...

Pakistani fisherman sells 10 fish at staggering prices, becomes millionaire overnight

‘Can't say this is the best-ever’: Sourav Ganguly on India's current pace attack

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE