Hamas integral part of axis of terrorism led by Iran: Israeli PM Netanyahu

The Israeli Prime Minister urged the leaders of Arab states to come out against Hamas. He noted that Hamas in the past 16 years has brought disaster to Gaza.

ANI

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called Hamas an "integral part of the axis of terrorism" led by Iran, which he said endangers the Middle East and Arab world as well.

While addressing the press conference along with Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz at Kirya in Tel Aviv, he said, "Hamas is an integral part of the axis of terrorism led by Iran, and this axis of terrorism and evil endangers the entire Middle East, and the entire Arab world as well. I am convinced that many Arab leaders understand this." 

The Israeli Prime Minister urged the leaders of Arab states to come out against Hamas. He noted that Hamas in the past 16 years has brought disaster to Gaza. He said Hamas has brought two things to the residents of Gaza: "blood and poverty." He asserted that no international pressure will change Israel's faith in the justice of cause. 

He said, "In any case, I would like to make it clear: No international pressure, or reviling of IDF soldiers and our state will change our faith in the justice of our cause and in our right and our obligation to defend ourselves."

Netanyahu said Israel's war against Hamas is advancing at "full force" with the goal of "victory." He said that Israel will eliminate Hamas and bring back hostages. He said Israeli forces has killed thousands of terrorists, including senior commanders and arch-murderers who were involved in the attack on Israel on October 7. "The war against Hamas-ISIS is advancing at full force and it has one goal - victory. There is no substitute for victory. We will eliminate Hamas and bring back our hostages. IDF forces have completed the encirclement of the city of Gaza," Netanyahu said. 

"They are operating in the heart of the city and are on the outskirts of Shifa Hospital. They have eliminated thousands of terrorists including senior commanders and arch-murderers who were among those involved in the terrible massacre on the cursed Saturday of October 7," he added. 

Netanyahu stated that Hamas has lost control of the northern Gaza Strip. He noted that Israel's forces are attacking Hamas "above ground and underground." 

He said, "We will continue at full force, at full strength, until victory."He called the return of hostages the "main goal" of war. He asserted that there will no ceasefire without the return of hostages. He appreciated the support of US amid the ongoing war with Hamas and said that he is in daily contact with US President Joe Biden. 

"My directive and that of the Cabinet is clear: There will be no ceasefire without the return of our hostages. When we have something to say, something concrete, we will update the families and submit it to the full government. Until then, prudence would dictate silence," Netanyahu said. 

Meanwhile, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that its fighter jets hit a series of Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and military posts in Lebanon. The IDF said that the attack was carried out in response to the attacks that were carried out on Saturday.

In a post on X, IDF stated, "IDF fighter jets struck a series of Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and military posts in Lebanon in response to attacks over the last day. In addition, a Hezbollah terrorist cell launched several rockets from Lebanon toward northern Israel earlier today. In response, an IDF aircraft struck the terrorist cell and launch pad."

