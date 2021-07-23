Weather update today: Light rains expected in Delhi-NCR, several other states to receive heavy rainfall, predicts IMD

The Delhi-NCR region is likely to receive light rain today (July 23), The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said even as it forecast that eastern and central parts of the nation will receive widespread rains in the next two days.

The weather updates by the IMD come as rain continues to create havoc in many parts of Maharashtra.

As IMD has predicted that heavy rainfall in New Delhi, the national capital on Thursday remained cloudy with the maximum temperature recorded at 34 degrees Celsius that is below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, which is two notches below normal.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 74 at 8.40 pm on Thursday (July 22).

Eastern India can witness rainfall for the next two days as low pressure will form over the North West Bay of Bengal in the coming week (July 22-28), the IMD said. It added that areas in central India can witness good rainfalls in the next three days as the low-pressure area can advance further.

Gujarat can be expected to witness rainfall on July 25 and 26.

The IMD said parts of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha during July 22-44, according to the IMD. It added that the west coast will witness heavy rains in the coming 2-3 days.

The meteorological department also said parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka will witness heavy rainfall tomorrow.

In northwest India, rainfall will increase on July 25-26, when Uttar Pradesh can also expect heavy to very heavy rainfall in some parts while light will be witnessed in many regions.