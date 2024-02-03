India, Maldives agree on “mutually workable solution” to enable operation of Indian aviation platforms: MEA

During the meeting, the two nations continued their discussions on wide-ranging issues related to bilateral cooperation towards identifying steps to strengthen the partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

India and Maldives held the second high-level core group meeting in New Delhi on Friday and agreed on a set of mutually workable solutions to enable the continued operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian and medvac services to the people of the Maldives.

During the meeting, the two nations continued their discussions on wide-ranging issues related to bilateral cooperation towards identifying steps to strengthen the partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release. The two nations agreed to hold the next meeting of the High-Level Core Group in Male’ on a mutually convenient date.

In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, “During the meeting, both sides continued their discussions on wide-ranging issues related to bilateral cooperation towards identifying steps to enhance the partnership, including expediting the implementation of ongoing development cooperation projects.”

“Both sides also agreed on a set of mutually workable solutions to enable continued operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian and medvac services to the people of Maldives,” it added.

Earlier on January 14, India and the Maldives held the first meeting of the High-Level Core Group in Maldives. The two nations had discussed finding a “mutually workable solution” to continue the operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian and medical evacuation services to the people of the Maldives, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

India and Maldives also discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation and expediting the implementation of ongoing projects.

“During the meeting, both sides held discussions on wide-ranging issues related to bilateral cooperation towards identifying steps to enhance the partnership, including expediting the implementation of ongoing development cooperation projects,” the MEA statement read.

“Both sides also held discussions on finding mutually workable solution to enable continued operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian and medvac services to the people of Maldives,” it added.

Earlier, Maldives local media reported that Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has asked the Indian government to withdraw the Indian troops from the island nation before March 15.

Abdulla Nazim, the Policy Director of the Maldives President’s Office, told reporters that President Muizzu had proposed to withdraw Indian troops from the Maldives.

“During the meeting, the President proposed the removal of Indian troops before March 15. The government, the President’s Office and the President have proposed this date for the agenda of the meeting. Those discussions are now underway,” Maldives-based Adhadhu newspaper quoted Nazim as saying at the press conference.

Nazim further said that Indian troops cannot stay in Maldives and that is “what the people want,” the local newspaper reported.” The most important point is that Indian troops cannot stay in this country. That is the policy of this government. That is the promise of President Mohammed Muizzu and what the people want,” he said.

Notably, the removal of Indian troops in the Maldives was the main campaign of Muizzu’s party. Currently, there are around 70 Indian troops, along with Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft and two HAL Dhruv helicopters, stationed in the Maldives.

On the second day of assuming office, Muizzu officially requested the Indian government to withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives. In December last year, President Muizzu claimed that, after dialogue with the Indian government, an agreement was reached to withdraw Indian military personnel.