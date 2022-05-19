‘India looks a lot like Sri Lanka’: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over inflation, unemployment

File photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been slamming the central government for the hiking in prices of basic commodities, took a jibe at the BJP-led Centre once again, saying that India “looks a lot like” Sri Lanka, which is going through an economic crisis.

The former Congress president shares three graphs from India and Sri Lanka, which showed mostly similar patterns of the price of petro, communal violence and unemployment, which are three of the most persisting issues for both the countries.

Further, Gandhi said that the Centre should not “distract people” as it won’t change facts. He further compared Sri Lanka to India, insinuating that the country is heading towards a massive plummet in the economy, similar to Sri Lanka.

Distracting people won’t change the facts. India looks a lot like Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/q1dptUyZvM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 18, 2022

Sharing the graph comparing the major issues in both the countries, Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter, “Distracting people won't change the facts. India looks a lot like Sri Lanka.” Gandhi has been continuously attacking the BJP government over the rise in petrol prices and inflation, slamming the government for “destroying” the nation’s economy.

The graphs in Gandhi’s post have been attributed to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, Lok Sabha unstarred questions, CMIE, Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, Central Bank of Sri Lanka and CEYPETCO (Ceylon Petroleum Corporation).

This comes as Sri Lanka remains embroiled in one of the worst economic crises witnessed across the globe, with petrol prices unimaginably high, making basic commodities inaccessible. Protests also broke out in the country, leaving several people dead and injured.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has offered to provide relief materials and food grain to Sri Lank in the midst of the major economic crisis and food shortage.

READ | Assam floods: Over 6 lakh affected due to heavy downpour, death toll reaches 9