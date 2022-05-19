Headlines

Assam floods: Over 6 lakh affected due to heavy downpour, death toll reaches 9

The floods in Assam, which got triggered by heavy rains in the state, have led to over 6 lakh people being affected by the downpour.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 19, 2022, 06:32 AM IST

After monsoons hit Assam significantly early, the heavy downpour led to destructive floods, which have ruined several households over the course of the past week. According to reports, over 6 lakh people have been affected deeply by the floods.

With 6.6 lakh people being hit by the floods in Assam, as many as 9 people have died due to the rise in the water levels as monsoons hit the state early. Out of the 27 districts of the state, Hojai and Cachar have been reported as the worst hit.

In the midst of the rise in water levels, over 48 thousand people have been shifted to over 240 relief camps set up across the state to help those hit by the flood. Meanwhile, the Indian Army and other security forces are conducting rescue operations for those stuck in adverse conditions.

The Army has reported rescuing over 2,000 people stuck in the Hojai district, and more rescue operations are currently underway. People are being provided with medical treatment, food, and shelter at the relief camps.

Meanwhile, the Dima Hasao district in south Assam remains cut off for the fifth day as the massive rainfall and floods triggered a series of landslides, blocking off roads and highways in and around the district.

The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has announced relief packages and an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those who died due to the floods over the last few days.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has further reassured the people of Assam, saying that the Centre will provide all necessary assistance to the state during the floods. The Indian Army has also been deployed in the state to rescue those in need.

Further, the weather department has issued a crucial warning in the state for the next few days. It has been predicted that Assam will face heavy rainfall for the next couple of days, with the floods expected to seize after the rainfall subsides.

