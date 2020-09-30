Headlines

India

India, China WMCC talks underway

While this is the 19th WMCC meet since the mechanism came up in 2012, it is the 5th such meet amid the ongoing tension. At WMCC meets, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in Ministry of External Affairs Naveen Srivastava represents India. China is represented by Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Sep 30, 2020, 03:47 PM IST

India, China WMCC or Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination talks are underway virtually. This is expected to be followed by the 7th corps commanders meet, whose date is yet to be decided. 

While this is the 19th WMCC meet since the mechanism came up in 2012, it is the fifth such meet amid the ongoing tension. At WMCC meets, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in Ministry of External Affairs Naveen Srivastava represents India. China is represented by Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This is the first WMCC meet since the foreign ministers of two countries met in Moscow on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization earlier this month in which both sides agreed for disengaged to ease the tension.  

After the FMs meet, 6th corps commander level talks happened at the Line of actual control, and while disengagement by China is yet to happen, both sides agreed to "stop sending more troops to the frontline."

WMCC is an institutional mechanism for consultation and coordination for the management of India - China border areas. During this meet, both sides exchange views on strengthening communication including on areas such as border security personnel of the two sides.

 

