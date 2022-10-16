BJP throws 'Khatam, Tata, Bye-bye' barb at Rahul Gandhi in parody video; Congress hits back with 'Chavanni Chaap' jibe

Screengrab of parody video tweeted by BJP

The BJP on Sunday shared an animation parody video of Rahul Gandhi to take a dig at the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, captioning it with the Congress leader’s “khatam, tata, bye-bye” remark which has become a popular meme ever since.

The BJP put out on Twitter the over two-minute-long animation of Gandhi portraying him as Asrani's character from the movie Sholay.

In the video, digs have been taken over Congress MLAs quitting in Goa, leaders quitting and joining Ghulam Nabi Azad and infighting in Rajasthan among other things.

"Mummy, why doesn't suffering end? It's over? Tata..Goodbye," the BJP tweeted along with the animation in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Hitting back the BJP, the Congress tweeted a photo of 25 paise. Party leader Supriya Shrinate reacted to the video and said the entire party has become a “Chavanni Chhaap (cheap) troll".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "BJP's latest formula to counter the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Frustration + Desperation = Animation."

"To call the video they have put out pathetic is an understatement!" Ramesh said.

Since the start of the Yatra, the BJP has been attacking and taking swipes at it, while the Congress has claimed that it is doing so as it is rattled by the initiative's success.

"Due to the fear of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the entire BJP has become a Chavanni Chhap troll. But this fear is good! I wish so much effort had been put into finding a solution to unemployment and inflation," Shrinate wrote.