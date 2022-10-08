Search icon
IMD Weather Update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi, heavy rainfall predicted in several other states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted similar rains for the national capital over the weekend on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 09:08 AM IST

On the night between Friday and Saturday, there was a lot of rain in the capital. The national capital would have similar rainy spells over the weekend, according to a prediction made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, a low of about 28 degrees Celsius is anticipated. According to the IMD, Monday might see light showers and moderate rain over the weekend.

Over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from the seventh to the eleventh of October 2022, Haryana on the eighth and ninth, East Rajasthan from the seventh to the ninth, West Madhya Pradesh from the seventh to the tenth, and East Madhya Pradesh from the seventh to the eleventh, tweeted by the IMD. IMD also reported that, over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh from 7 through 9, and over East Uttar Pradesh on October 7, 2022, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is highly likely.

The IMD added that isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms/lightning were very likely to occur over Gujarat Region from October 7th to 10th; Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam from October 7th to 9th; Marathwada on October 7th and 9th; Konkan, Goa, and Telangana on October 7th; Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on October 7th.

IMD predicts that the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will get widespread light to moderate rainfall on October 7th, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 8th and 9th, Odisha on October 9th and 10th, and Bihar on October 11th, 2022. The IMD also predicted that there will be moderately widespread light to moderate rain with isolated heavy showers, thunderstorms, and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya from October 7 to October 11, as well as over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on October 10 and 11.

(With inputs from ANI)

