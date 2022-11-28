‘I will cut you into pieces’: UP man threatens minor if she refuses to marry him

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 02:03 PM IST
A young man allegedly threatened a 17-year-old girl to cut her into pieces after she turned down his marriage proposal.
The Kanpur police have arrested the accused, identified as Mohd Faiz.
Faiz was allegedly forcing the minor to marry him but she rejected his proposal. Angry over rejection, he threatened the girl, saying, "If the marriage doesn`t happen, I will cut you into pieces."
They also tried to counsel Faiz but he did not stop harassing the girl.
Following this, the girl`s family approached senior police officials and filed a complaint against Faiz, claiming a threat to the girl`s life.
The Naubasta police raided Faiz`s residence in Chaman Ganj where his family clashed with the police, prompting them to call more officers to the spot. Later, Faiz was arrested.
ACP Naubasta, Abhishek Kumar Pandey said that a case was filed against Mohammed Faiz under the POCSO Act.
POCSO Act:
The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 is legislation which aims at protecting children from all types of sexual abuse. Punishment under POCSO Act includes a term of imprisonment that may extend up to 3 years plus a fine or both. Under the Act, a 'child' is defined as any person who is below the age of 18 years. As a fallout of this, the Act does not recognise the possibility of any form of consensual sexual activity among or with minor adolescents.