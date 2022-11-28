Delhi shocker: Mother-son duo arrested for murdering father, chopping body and storing pieces in fridge

Representational image

Just a few weeks after the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case came to the public light, a murder case in Delhi was uncovered with eerily similar details to the crime committed six months ago.

A son and his mother have been arrested by the Delhi police for allegedly murdering his father, chopping up his body, and storing the pieces inside their fridge. The pieces of his body were then disposed of over the course of a few days.

The case is very similar to the Shraddha Walkar killing, when her live-in partner Aaftab allegedly strangled her to death, chopped her body into 35 pieces, and then stored it in his fridge. He then dumped his body parts over the course of 18 days after the murder.

In this case, Delhi Police said that the man killed his father with the help of his mother, chopped his body into pieces, and kept them in the refrigerator. The incident took place at Trilokpuri in the national capital, as per ANI reports.

The body parts were thrown in different areas of Pandav Nagar and East Delhi, officials added. Police set up a hideout was set up after midnight in front of Chand Cinema and caught the person in the act. Both the accused have been taken into custody, as per media reports.

According to the police, mother-son duo Poonam and Deepak kept the body parts of Anjan Das in a fridge and would dispose them of at different places in east Delhi. Poonam alleged that Das was having an illicit affair, which was the motivation for the murder.

The prime accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Aaftab Poonawala, is currently in Delhi Police custody and has been placed under 24-hour surveillance. He is expected to undergo a narco-analysis test and another phase of a polygraph test today.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | After massive backlash, Baba Ramdev issues apology for ‘women look good without clothes’ comment