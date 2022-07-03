'I'm ready to shoot CM...': Former Kerala MLA PC George's wife on sexual assault case against him

Usha George (Photo: ANI)

Usha George, the ex-wife of former Kerala CM PC George, has claimed that the lawsuit against her husband is a sham and that the CM Pinarayi Vijayan is behind it. During her press conference, she hit out at the Kerala CM.

"It's a fake case. Kerala CM torturing my husband & family. My husband is innocent. He exposed Kerala CM's corruption. So the Police arrested him. I'm ready to shoot the CM with my father's revolver," Usha George said.

"It's a fake case. Kerala CM torturing my husband & family. My husband is innocent. He exposed Kerala CM's corruption. So the Police arrested him. I'm ready to shoot the CM with my father's revolver," Usha George said.

Former MLA PC George, who had been released on bail after a sexual assault case, made a major charge against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, requesting an Investigation by the Enforcement Directorate into his links with businessman Pharis Aboobacker.

Asked about Pinarayi Vijayan's frequent travels to the United States, George indicated that Veena Vijayan's company, "Exalogic," is selling the personal information of state residents. Because of this, the ED must conduct an investigation. After a three-hour hearing, the Trivandrum court granted bail to George with tight conditions.

For his cooperation in the inquiry, he was released on bail as a condition of his appearance in front of the investigating officer on every Saturday.

Ex-MLA George was charged with sexual harassment and outraging modesty by museum police. A solar fraud case has also been brought against the complainant.

