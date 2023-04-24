Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

'I dare them to...': Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says 'elections can happen anytime, we are prepared'

Uddhav also dared the BJP's state unit to declare that it would contest the next Maharashtra elections under the leadership of Eknath Shinde.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

'I dare them to...': Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says 'elections can happen anytime, we are prepared'
Uddhav Thackeray

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray took a slay dig at the Eknath Shinde camp and said that elections can happen any time and they were "prepared". 

Addressing a public meeting in Jalgaon on Sunday, Uddhav, who now heads the Shiv Sena (UBT), said, "Elections [in Maharashtra] can happen at any time and we are prepared. The matter is in Supreme Court and we are hopeful that the eventual verdict will be in our favour. After that, anything can happen at any time." 

The rift in undivided Shiv Sena led to present Chief Minister Eknath Shinde forming a breakaway front with over 40 loyalists. After camping in a hotel in BJP-ruled Assam for days, the breakaway camp eventually joined hands with the BJP to bring about the demise of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- an alliance of Congress, NCP, and the Shiv Sena -- government in Maharashtra.

The BJP and the rival Sena camp later formed the government and Eknath Shinde took oath as the chief minister, with former CM Devendra Fadnavis taking over as his deputy.

READ | Karnataka Assembly election 2023 live updates: BJP gears up for power-packed campaign, PM Modi's rally on April 29

While the Election Commission (EC), earlier this year, decided to allot the official 'bow and arrow' symbol of the Shiv Sena to the Shinde camp along with the original party name, the plea by the Uddhav camp challenging the change of guard and re-allotment of the party symbol is still sub judice at the apex court.

Uddhav claimed he did not allow injustice to any religion during his term in office. "Today, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has completed three years of its existence. They (BJP and the Shinde camp) accuse me of abandoning Hindutva but the truth is that I did not allow injustice to any religion, bearing true allegiance to the oath of office that I took. All places of worship were closed during the Covid-19 pandemic, without any discrimination," he said. 

READ | Male cheetah Uday dies at MP's Kuno National Park, second death in a month

Uddhav also dared the BJP's state unit to declare that it would contest the next Maharashtra elections under the leadership of Eknath Shinde. 

Hitting out at the Shinde camp, Uddhav said, "You do not have any ideal of your own and neither do you have any leader. So, you steal others' ideals and the names of someone's father and mother to contest elections. I challenged the BJP earlier and will do so again. I dare them to declare that they will contest the coming elections under the leadership of Eknath Shinde," he said.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
Shweta Tiwari gives royal vibes in shimmery bodycon, stunned netizens say 'all hail the queen'
From Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji's sarees, to Rang De Basanti, Gerua; Here's how much Bollywood loves orange
From Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi to Mustafizur Rahman: Cricketers who married their cousins, relatives
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 674 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 24
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.